JUST IN: Asamoah Gyan Rescinds Decision To Retire From Black Stars After Presidential Intervention

Ghana forward, Asamoah Gyan has rescinded his decision to quit the Black Stars just 24 hours after announcing retirement from the team indicating that he cannot turn down a presidential request.

Gyan, 33, has decided to accept his new role as the general captain of the Black Stars after quitting the team over Kwesi Appiah's decision to strip him of the captaincy with less than a month to the start of the 2019 AFCON tournament

In a statemate released by Ghana's all-time highest goalscorer, he said, "A presidential request is one that cannot be disregarded. I have taken the request of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in good faith and will make myself available for selection by coach Kwasi Appiah to help win the AFCON trophy"

The former Sunderland hitman announced his retirement on Monday, 20 expressing his disgust in the coach decision to make him the general captain.

Gyan's shocking decision comes as he was replaced as Ghana captain with Andre Ayew given the nod to lead the team to Egypt.

He has scored a record 51 goals in 106 international appearances, including scoring at six consecutive Nations Cup finals, as well as, three World Cups between 2006 and 2014.

Below is the statement:

