AFCON 2019: Hearts And Kotoko Players Handed Call-Ups Into Black Stars

A total of 3 local players comprising of players from Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have been included among the 29-man squad that will be announced by Black Stars head coach James Kwesi Appiah.

According to a credible source close to the technical team of the Black Stars, 2 players from Kotoko and 1 player from Accra Hearts of Oak have been named among the 30-man shortlist which will be unveiled in the next 24 hours.

Safest pair of hands for the Porcupine Warriors, Felix Annan, as well as prolific forward Abdul Fatawu Safiu, will be joined by Hearts defender Mohammed Alhassan to compete with 26 other players for a place in the final 23-man shortlist that will finally make it to the 2019 AFCON.

The two players from Kotoko have been instrumental for their side, playing key roles during their campaign in the CAF Confederations. Additionally, they have been two of the outstanding players for the Kumasi based side since the side of the Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

For Mohammed Alhassan, he has been touted as one of the best defenders in the ongoing special competition, having commanded the defense of the Phobians who find themselves top of their Division.

The players face tough competition from other Ghanaian players who have excelled in their positions for their various clubs in the just ended league seasons.