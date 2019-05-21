Sam Johnson Insists Asamoah Gyan Made The Right Call Retiring From National Team

Ex-Black Stars defender, Sam Johnson has indicated that Asamoah Gyan made the right call when he announced on Monday, May 20, 2019, that he is retiring permanently from National team duties.

The prolific striker dazed the entire country yesterday when he revealed through a press statement that he is hanging his boot as far as playing for the Black Stars is concerned.

According to the player, his decision is based on the fact that coach for the Black Stars James Kwesi Appiah has decided to name a substantive captain even when he is fit and ready to play for the national team.

Commenting on the issue, Sam Johnson noted that he is not surprised by the decision the player has taken and he believes it is the right call at this point in time especially when some people have been calling on the coach to ax him from the AFCON squad.

“I'm not surprised by Gyan’s' decision to retire because it's been the wish of most Ghanaians claiming he's aging. I know most people are happy but we must analyze whether his input is needed or not but I think we have to respect his decision”, Sam Johnson said in an interview with Kumasi FM.

He continued, “Some people have been saying so many bad things about him but in order not for him to harbour some pain in him during the AFCON, I think it's a good decision for him to take”.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that members of the Black Stars management committee will try and convince the payer to rescind his decision until after the AFCON tournament in Egypt.