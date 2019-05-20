'Inter Milan Is A Great Club', Says Partey's Agent

Thomas Partey's agent says Inter Milan is a great club insisting there a possibility his client can join the Serie A side in the summer.

The Nerazzurri's must be ready to trigger Partey's €50m release clause in his Atletico Madrid contract.

Partey has already been linked to Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City in the summer.

However, Jose Daniel Jimenez Pozanco, who is the Ghanaian international's agent in an interview FcInterNews said, “There is no reason why he won’t move to Italy. Inter, like Atleti are a top team.

“He has a €50m release clause and in football anything is possible, just look at Diego Godin leaving to join Inter and Antoine Griezmann possibly on his way to Barcelona.”

The 25-year-old was recently voted Ghanaian Footballer of the Year and was voted into the best 11 African players of the season and his agent was quick to make a comparison with Manchester United’s Pogba.

“He is like Pogba, he’s a box to box player, but he is better than the Frenchman, as he does more defensive work. I feel that because he is African, he gets much less media coverage than the Manchester United player.

“I first watched him play in Ghana, I immediately recognized his qualities and thought that if he could improve on a tactical level, he would be one of the best in the world.

“I told him he must listen, learn and remain humble. A person should always remember where they came from and he has got where he has through hard work. Nobody handed him anything.”