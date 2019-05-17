SuperSport Sacks Presenter Robert Marawa Over Sexual Harassment

South Africa's television giants, SuperSport has fired the veteran sports presenter Robert Marawa, with the pundit saying it was done through SMS.

Marawa insinuated that his dismissal is connected to allegations of sexual harassment within SuperSport ranks that he spoke up about.

On Thursday night, Marawa told the public on social media that he was told less than two hours before the start of his show on SuperSport 4 through an SMS not to show up for work.

Marawa was previously fired from the SABC in July 2017 and later rehired, and he was previously also fired from SoccerZone on SABC1.

His current TV show bearing his name, Thursday Night Live with Marawa, is produced from SuperSport's Randburg studios as a live broadcast on Thursdays at 20:30.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Marawa still presented his usual daily radio show Marawa Sports Worldwide on the SABC that is simulcast on both Radio 2000 and Metro FM.

"I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a sportscaster and those I've worked with at SuperSport," he posted.