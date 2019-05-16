2019 Women's WAFU: Black Queens Lose To Nigeria On Penalties In Semifinals

The Super Falcons of Nigeria exacted sweet revenge on their Ghanaian counterparts as they defeated the defending champions 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time.

The Black Queens ousted Nigeria via penalties last year and were looking to do a repeat over the Super Falcons tonight but were cruelly booted out of the competition with their own medicine.

Nigeria have dispatched every team they have met in the ongoing WAFU competition but their lethal attack was held in check by the defense of the Black Queens.

Despite their resoluteness at the back, Ghana failed to score in regulation time for the second game running, rendering the game barren which led to sudden death.

The Queens failed to maintain their composure from 12 yards as their Nigerian sisters dispatched their penalties with unerring confidence to secure their first ever final berth.

Despite losing out on penalties, Ghana’s Alice Kusi was adjudged the Most Valuable Player award.