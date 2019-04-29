Asante Kotoko To Boycott Normalization Committee Special Competition - Reports

According to reports in the local media, the management of Asante Kotoko have planned to pull out of the ongoing Normalization Committee Special Cup.

The come following the barbaric incident that happened in Berekum Golden City Park on Sunday.

The club's Policy Analyst, Mr. Yaw Amo Sarpong was brutalized beaten by some notorious supporters of Berekum Chelsea after firing gunshots prior to the start of their match-day eight clash.

Also, Kotoko operations manager Perusha was also beaten mercilessly by the angry supporters of Berekum Chelsea.

Both were hospitalized at Berekum Holy Family Hospital for several hours.

And according to reports, the management of the club have decided to pull out of the competition which has been identified "unsafe''.