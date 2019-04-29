Liberty Coach Urge NC To Ban Teams Whose Fans Act Violently During Matches

Head Coach for Liberty Professionals, Reginald Asante has backed the idea to ban clubs whose fans indulge in violence from using their home venues for the rest of the matches in the ongoing Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

Among the many shortcomings of the novelty competition, hooliganism at match centers has been one of the major concerns raised by fans. The latest on the matter is the incidence that happened at Berekum on Sunday, April 28, 2019, when Chelsea hosted Kotoko at the Golden City Park.

A misunderstanding between fans of the home side and the Policy Analyst for the Porcupine Warriors, Dr. Amo Sarpong heightened to a point where the Kotoko management member was manhandled, leaving him with injuries on his head.

Speaking to the media on the issues after Liberty drew 3-3 with Karela United at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park yesterday, Coach Reginald Asante bemoaned that act and stressed that clubs should have been made to sign a bond prior to the start of the competition cautioning them that they will be banned from their home grounds if their fans displayed any form of hooliganism.

“I think there should have been a notice or there should have been something like a bond that in any stadium that there is going to be a problem, I think they have to move out of the stadium”.

“The stadium needs to be banned so that maybe they will go very far from their home grounds. It should be a bond before the tournament but now maybe when two or three people match it is a big problem so this is what should have been done before. Maybe violence in any stadium there should be a home ban throughout the rest of the matches. So that’s what I suggest”, the Liberty Coach explained.

Coach Reginald Asante has therefore called on the Normalization Committee to take strict decisions that will see to it that teams are punished for such actions in order to deter other teams from doing same.