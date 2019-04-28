NC SPECIAL COMPETITION: Esso Combines With Kordzi To Help Hearts Beat Inter Allies 2-0

Accra Hearts of Oak strikers, Joseph Esso and Kofi Kordzi both scored today, April 28, 2019, at the Tema Sports Stadium to help the club beat Inter Allies by two goals to nil in the ongoing Normalization Committee Special Competition.

A hardworking performance from the Ghana Premier League giants ensured they return from the away trip with all three points. This is the second time in the space of 7 days the Rainbow boys have beaten their counterpart after posturing a similar scoreline on them on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The home side’s early dominance in the early minutes could not bear any fruit as they allowed the Phobians to eventually crawl back into the game. The youth exuberance of Kim Grant’s men pegged Allies deep into their territory with the likes of Michelle Sarpong and Joseph Esso creating all sorts of problems in the opponent’s 18-yard box.

Danger man Joseph Esso finally broke the deadlock of the match on the 21st-minute mark to give Hearts the lead. He latched onto a Michelle Sarpong’s chip pass over Inter Allies goalkeeper to put the ball into the net from close range.

A couple of brilliant substitutions from Kim Grant gave the Phobians the upper hand over Allies which evidently led to the second goal of the match. Kofi Kordzi received a through pass from Michelle Sarpong before showing strength to beat his marker as he slotted the ball into the back of the net on the 74th minute.

The victory has moved Hearts to the top of the Premier B table but with the same number of points -15- as WAFA who sits 2nd on the log.