Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
28.04.2019 Football News

Special Competition: Inter Allies Technical Advisor Vows To Beat Hearts Of Oak [VIDEO]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Special Competition: Inter Allies Technical Advisor Vows To Beat Hearts Of Oak [VIDEO]
APR 28, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Inter Allies technical head Umit Turmus insists his side will defeat Hearts of Oak at the Tema Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians will travel to Tema in the second round of the Normalization Committee Special Competition.

Ahead of the clash, Umit is confident his boys will beat Kim Grant's side.

Video below...

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line