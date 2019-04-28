28.04.2019 Football News Special Competition: Inter Allies Technical Advisor Vows To Beat Hearts Of Oak [VIDEO] Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports APR 28, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS Inter Allies technical head Umit Turmus insists his side will defeat Hearts of Oak at the Tema Stadium on Sunday.The Phobians will travel to Tema in the second round of the Normalization Committee Special Competition.Ahead of the clash, Umit is confident his boys will beat Kim Grant's side.Video below... Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
