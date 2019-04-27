2019 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Race To Be Staged At Aliu Mahama Stadium

The Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale will this year's first edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human race on Saturday at 8:00am.

According to the organisers of the athletics event he preliminary race is expected to attract runners from the Upper East, Upper West and Northern regions, who will battle for places in the national event later in the year.

Founder of GNPC Ghana Fastest Human, Reks Brobby, said, "It is yet another year and we are good to go, we have put measures in place by way of logistics to ensure we deliver a top class event. "It is the very first regional meet this year and so we have invested much regarding preparation-from our side as organisers through our sponsors to the main characters, the athletes," he mentioned.

Since its inception in 2013, the campaign has been on course producing promising and national stars who have made the country proud in internal meets.

The 2019 edition was launched by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia barely two months ago, and His Excellency commended Brobby and his team as well as promising government's support to restore the fortunes of athletics.

The event is sponsored by GNPC with support from Adidas, Moringa King, Global Media Alliance, Kriate Lync, Indomie Instant Noodles and Wrenco Printing.

The GNPC Ghana Fastest Human race is an initiative aimed at reviving short distance race in schools and communities with the main target preparing athletes to run and win the sprint races at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.