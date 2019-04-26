Modern Ghana logo

26.04.2019 Football News

Aduana Stars Condemns Attack On Medeama SC Players

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Aduana Stars has condemned the attack on Medeama Sporting Club, by their supporters in the Normalisation Committee Cup match.

After the final whistle of the game, it was reported that the supporters of Aduana Stars on the Tarkwa based club at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Stadium, Dormaa.

A statement signed by Mr. George Gyawu, the Operations Manager of the club described the incident as "unfortunate behaviour of a section of our supporters after the match”.

"Their behaviour was unacceptable and must not be tolerated no matter what their grievances may be. We apologize profusely to the sporting public and all stakeholders for the unfortunate incident," the statement added.

The statement also assured all that, they would take steps to ensure that such awkward behaviour would not repeat itself.

The club, however, denied reports on social media that, an official of Medeama SC, was pelted with stones, adding that the man in the video was an Aduana fan, who tried to calm the angry fans but was later injured.

The statement said the club was a law-abiding one with disciplined supporters.

