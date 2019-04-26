Karate Do President Speaks Ahead Of Zone 3 African Championships

President of the Ghana Karate-Do Federation, Melvin Brown has spoken ahead of their upcoming Zone 3 African Championship in Cote D’Ivoire and the All African Games in Morocco.

He appealed to all corporate bodies and the government body to extend their support to the sports discipline in any possible way since Karate-Do is also an important sports discipline to be taken care of.

According to Mr Brown football is not the only sport that the government must pump in more money because they are not producing the results that Ghanaians want.

He said lesser known or least financed sports like boxing, kickboxing, karate-do, judo, swimming, volleyball, table tennis and athletics must be supported.

He noted that a sport like athletics is dead in Accra because there is no place to run.

He, however, thanked the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) led by Ben Nunoo Mensah for his vision and plan to support all disciplines and doling out funds to all the sports federations through a grant from ANOCA.