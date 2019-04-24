Special Competition: Can Karela Maintain Their Impressive Run Against Liberty Professionals?

High-flying Karela United would hope to return to the summit of the Southern Zone log when they host second-placed Liberty Professionals at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Stadium at Nzema Anyinase.

The struggle for the top spot in the Southern Zone of the competition is getting keener by the day with three teams (WAFA, Karela and Liberty Professionals) sharing the top spot with 10 points apiece.

Karela, who are yet to lose at home in the competition, have recorded wins over Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies at their backyard and are keen on adding the Scientific Soccer lads to their victims in the ongoing Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The Nzema Anyinase-based club could take the opportunity to return to winning ways against Liberty after losing 0-2 to Elmina Sharks in their last away last Sunday.

To Karela, the game with the Dansoman-based club remain a must win especially when it could place them on top of the Southern Zone table at the end of the first round.

However, Liberty after forcing a narrow 1-0 victory over Dreams FC last Sunday face one of the toughest task to break Karela’s home invincibility as they trek to Nzema Anyinase to face the hosts.

Karela remain a dominant force in fixtures involving the two sides with a total of seven wins while Liberty Professionals have only defeated them four times in their last 15 matches.

The statistics are against Liberty Professionals ahead of this trip, and any attempt at overturning it means the Dansoman lads must work extra hard although the host Karela would not easily surrender their dominance over Liberty Professionals.