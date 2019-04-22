Dani Alves: 42 Trophies And Still Counting

Dani Alves wrote his name in football's history books on Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain retained their Ligue 1 title.

The Brazilian star became the most successful footballer in history as he claimed a remarkable 42nd career title on the weekend and he did it without even having to kick a ball.

PSG's nearest challengers, Lille, were held to a stalemate with Toulouse, ensuring Thomas Tuchel's side claimed another title with six matches remaining still.

He has 42 trophies at the age of 36 following hugely successful spells at European giants Barcelona, Juventus and now PSG.

The attacking right-back has overtaken Egyptian icon Hossam Hassan in the title charts, after winning 41 trophies thanks to dominating his country's league with Ahly SC and Zamalek.

The Brazilian won three Champions League titles with Barca

Barcelona (Barca) legend Andres Iniesta has won 37 honours in his stellar career, while Maxwell and another Egyptian, Ibrahim Hassan, have also won the same amount.

Alves started off his career at Brazilian outfit Bahia before leaving for La Liga side Sevilla in 2002.

Following a six-year spell at Sevilla, Alves started to claim his honours at a rapid race, winning domestic titles, including league and cup wins, at Barcelona, Juventus and PSG.

The 36-year-old won three Champions League crowns while with Barcelona in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

DANI ALVES' 42 TROPHIES TO DATE

Bahia (2001-02):

Campeonato Baiano - 2001

Copa do Nordeste - 2001, 2002

Sevilla (2002-08):

Copa del Rey — 2006-07

Supercopa de Espana — 2007

UEFA Cup — 2005-06, 2006-07

UEFA Super Cup — 2006

Barcelona (2008-16):

La Liga — 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16

Copa del Rey — 2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16

Supercopa de Espana — 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013

Champions League — 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15

UEFA Super Cup — 2009, 2011, 2015

FIFA Club World Cup — 2009, 2011, 2015

Juventus (2016-17):

Serie A — 2016-17

Coppa Italia — 2016-17

PSG (2017-present):

Trophee des Champions — 2017

Coupe de la Lige — 2017-18

Coupe de France — 2017-18

Ligue 1 — 2017-18, 2018-19

Brazil (2006-present):

Copa America — 2007

Confederations Cup — 2009, 2013

FIFA World Youth Championship - 2003

Alves has also enjoyed a successful career for his country, winning Copa America in 2007 and the Confederations Cup twice in 2009 and 2013.