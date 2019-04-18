Sammy Kuffour Is Unfit To Be On Normalization Committee - Coach Opele

Isaac Opele Boateng, a former Asante Kotoko trainer has taken a swipe at former Ghanaian international, Samuel Osei Kuffour insisting he is unfit to be on the Normalization Committee.

The former Bayern Munich defender was named as a member of the interim Executive Committee of the Ghana FA by FIFA as a replacement for Lawyer Duah-Adonteng.

However, the former Kessben FC trainer speaking on Asempa FM insisted Osei Kuffour has been disappointing and unfit to be on the Committee.

"Is Samuel Osei Kuffour working? he quizzed. "You see the reason why I don't support former footballers becoming FA president?

"He [Samuel Osei Kuffour] is behaving like Naa Odofoley and Mrs Lucy Quist.

"This is why I will always support Kwesi Nyantakyi and Dr Kofi Amoah because they did not play football but they understand the politics of football.

"I am highly disappointed in him because expectations was high," he added.

The Normalization Committee have been tasked to run football affairs in the country until September 31 2019.