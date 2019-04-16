Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe To Fight In Kumasi On June 15

Emmanuel 'Gameboy' Tagoe

Former International Boxing Organisation (IBO) lightweight champion, Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe returns to the ring on June 15 in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi after his abortive trip to the United States.

Tagoe, 30, (30-1-0) engaged in a valedictory bout against Russia Vyacheslav Gusev at the Arena last February 23 ahead of his planned sojourn to the United States to put up with his new promoters, Lou Dibella Entertainment.

However, a recent visa embargo placed on the country by the United States militated against the outspoken boxer’s trip to America.

In reaction, Dibella Entertainment has instructed its partner, BabyJet Promotions, to arrange for bouts for the Ghanaian and his Namibian stablemate, Julius Munyelele Indongo, in Ghana.

Pursuant to that directive contained in a letter dated April 12 and signed by Alex Dumdroff, the Head of Legal and Business, the CEO of BabyJet Promotions, Abraham Kotey Neequaye, disclosed to the media that five elite Ghanaian boxers would herald the two main bouts involving Tagoe and Indongo.

“We are looking at assembling the best boxers in the country to impress Dibella Entertainment; fighters such as Bastie Samir, Robert Quaye, Sheriff Quaye, George Ashie and Bukom Banku would get foreign opponents to brawl with,” he said.

He also announced that a delegation from Lou Dibella Entertainment and BabyJet Promotions would pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in early June.

He further revealed that Tagoe was poised to battle Vasyl Lomachenko after the upcoming bout as he was currently ranked third on the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) ranking system in the lightweight division.

“We are still poised to fight Lomachenko since Richard Commey has been dodging us. Our target now is Lomachenko”, he disclosed.

Mr Neequaye stated that the bout was dubbed “Asamoah Gyan Fight Night III.” He, therefore, charged boxing fans to brace for a spectacular show at the Baba Yara Stadium in June.