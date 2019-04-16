16.04.2019 Sports News Gov’t Commits US$8 Million To AFCON 2019 Sammy Heywood Okine Isaac AsiamahThe Government of Ghana will allocate US$8 million for the Black Stars participation in the impending 2019 AFCON.According to Kumasi-based Nhyria FM, the Ghana government has budgeted for the African soccer fiesta and the money will be released in due course.The Government proposed US$7.2 million back in February for the tournament but it has now being topped up.The players will receive a per diem of US$ 150 whilst their winning bonus will be pegged at US$10,000.Ghana will be hoping to win the 2019 AFCON after being losing finalist twice in the past nine years.The Black Stars will battle defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F of the tournament.
