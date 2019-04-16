Who Speaks For Youth Olympic Gold Medalist Martha Bissah?

Former Ghana Youth Olympic gold medalist, Martha Bissah, has taken a swipe at her home country, Ghana and its leaders, saying the nation just wants to kill her career. She considers Ghana is a nation that makes and destroys talents.

The young female athlete said she has not been thinking about Ghana since the country has neglected her and is not interested in knowing her whereabouts.

Martha Bissah, who is now based in the United States of America (USA, told Asempa Sports that she is yet to decide whether to represent Ghana or USA but for now, she is focused on her education.

“For now I don’t think so much about Ghana because I don’t get anything good from Ghana as a whole,” she said.

“In Ghana, they will lift you up and bring you down as well. They don’t need me; if somebody really needs you, they will always ask of your wellbeing and your welfare.

“I have not done anything wrong; so for you to be hated for no reason, it worries a lot. For now, all my concentration is on my education because education is the key. After athletics, I think life is there so my education is important as well as my athletics career,” she added.

In 2014, the world took notice of Martha Bissah when she won a gold medal in the girls’ 800-meter race at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics.

The Youth Olympics gold medalist was handed a long-term ban by the Ghana Athletics Association earlier in 2017, preventing her from competing in any event in the name of the Ghanaian flag.

Yours Truly has over the time been worrying why the GOC and other bodies like the NSA, Ministry of Youth & Sports and the seat of government has not stepped in to free the budding talent.

The next Olympic Games is a few months away and she may be competing for Ghana or another nation.