Liberty Coach Laments Painful 1-0 Defeat To Hearts Of Oak

Head Coach for Liberty Professionals, Reginald Asante has been left in a state of shock after succumbing to a painful narrow loss at the hands of Regional rivals Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park.

The longtime rivalry between the two sides came to play once again over the weekend as they locked horns in match week 5 of the ongoing Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition. This time around it was Phobians who reigned supreme as they posted a 1-0 victory on Liberty courtesy as a strike from Kojo Obeng Jnr.

Speaking to the media after the match, Coach Reginald Asante despite admitting Hearts were the better side on the day, surprisingly, could not fathom how his side lost the match especially looking at their form prior to the encounter.

“It was a tough game but at least we needed a point at home or we needed 3 points because that was our program but unfortunately we lost. There are three things in football, it is either you win, you lose or you draw and I think now this is losing our first match at home”.

“It’s very painful but at the same time, we lost to a better side. It is normal in football but I honestly don’t understand why we lost. Aside that we lost to a better side and I keep saying that so there is nothing wrong with it. We lost”, Liberty Coach Reginald Asante said in his post-match interview.

The Dansoman based side has now set sights on their Match Week 6 fixture where they welcome Dreams FC to the Carl Reindorf Park on Sunday, April 21, 2019.