AFCON 2019: Ghana To Stage Group Phase On Ismailia Stadium

The Black Stars of Ghana will play its group stage matches during the AFCON 2019 at the Ismailia Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt.

The four-time African champions find itself in Group F after the draw on Friday night and would be playing the indomitable lions of Cameroon, the Les Ecureuils of Benin, and Guinea-Bissau.

The rest of the designated stadiums and cities for each group are Cairo Stadium where Group A would play its matches.

Countries making up Group B would be playing on the Alexandria Stadium, while Group C has been allocated the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo.

Still, in Cairo, Group D matches are to be played on the Al-Salam Stadium, with the Suez Stadium designated for Group E.