Malouda Axed By FC Zurich On Twitter

Former Chelsea and France star Florent Malouda must have got quite the shock when he logged on to Twitter on Thursday to find out that he no longer had a job.

The 38-year-old joined Swiss side FC Zurich as part of the coaching staff in February, taking charge of training attackers and youngsters in the first-team.

But less than two months into the job, the capital club have decided to remove the former France international winger from his duties with the club.

"FC Zurich and Florent Malouda have decided by mutual agreement to end the recently started cooperation," a statement on the club's website read.

"It turns out that the various projects in which Florent Malouda remains involved are not compatible with the tasks planned by the FCZ.

"We wish Florent Malouda good luck and success on his future career path."

Although Zurich reported the termination as mutual, it seems no one passed the message on to Malouda himself as he tweeted a reply to the club to express his surprise.

After Zurich tweeted the announcement that the Premier League and Champions League winner had departed, Malouda replied, saying: "Really, I didn't know that."

As a player, Malouda won four Ligue 1 titles with Lyon before leaving for Chelsea. The winger spent six years at Stamford Bridge, winning a Premier League title, three FA Cups, a Community Shield and the Champions League in 2012.

He would then move to Trabzonspor in Turkey and back to France for a season with Metz before heading to Indian side Delhi Dynamos.

A World Cup runner-up with France in 2006, Malouda brought an end to his career last July after spending six months in Luxembourg with Dudelange.

