10.04.2019 Africa Sports

We Imparted Yacouba With The Spirit Of Kotoko To Make Him What He Is Today -- George Amoako

Songne Yacouba in action for Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's CEO, George Amoako claim Asante Kotoko imparted Songne Yacouba with the "spirit of Kotoko" to make him the best he is currently.

Songne, 26, is on the radar of many teams after his exploits with Asante Kotoko in their CAF Confederations Cup Campaign.

“Yacouba was not the Yacouba we see today before signing for Kotoko and no club was even willing to sign him up but he became who he is today when he was imparted by the spirit of Kotoko, " Amoako told Oyerepa FM.

George Amoako reiterated no player is bigger than the club and anyone who joins will be imparted by the 'spirit of Kotoko' to perform their best.

‘’It’s Kotoko that is Kotoko but not the player. The spirit of Kotoko can enter into any player and he will play at his best.

‘’So Yacouba or no Yacouba, Kotoko is still Kotoko and that’s why I am urging the fans to come and cheer the team and will get another Yacouba in no time,” he added.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
