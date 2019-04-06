Ultimate Sports On HSTV To Host 2019 Ultimate Skills Show

Ultimate Sports on HSTV host, Sammy Ofosuhene has revealed the station will soon introduce an innovative reality and creativity sports show dubbed, ‘Ultimate Skills’ to search and find very skilful footballers in Ghana.

He said the search for the most skilful player is about to begin and all talented footballers are invited to participate.

He noted that the programme is a special one and the organisers are working on the processes and ultimate prize for the winner.

According to Sammy Ofosuhene who is also editor of BoxingGhana.com, the Ultimate Skills Show will be the greatest sports reality show in Ghana and hoped that many people will get the forms to compete.

He explained that they are putting finishing touches on the show before opening up for the contest.

Ultimate Sports is a TV Show which comes on HSTV on Saturdays with top sports personalities coming on as guests.

Some of the people behind Ultimate Sports are Yours Truly, Dennis Moore, Andy Ampofo, Sammy Ofosuhene and others.