Asamoah Gyan's Leadership Qualities Will Be Needed At 2019 AFCON - Jordan Ayew

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew has insisted that the experience and leadership qualities of Asamoah Gyan will be crucial if Ghana is to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Crystal Palace forward, despite the niggling injuries hampering the efficiency of the Black Stars captain, it will be imperative for other strikers to step up and score enough goals at the Cup of Nations.

The 27 year old further insisted that “Gyan is irreplaceable because he has done a lot for the Black Stars”.

“Now is the time for us the young ones to bring our style and be decisive, to try and help the team win and I am sure that the goals will come, trust me," he told Ghanaweb. "Someone’s time is coming definitely at this AFCON. I don’t know who but a team is always like that. A big tournament brings out a new star all the time.”

While Jordan Ayew and many Ghanaians will be counting on skipper Asamoah Gyan to have one last hurray at the Cup of Nations, the former Sunderland striker is fighting his own injury problems and is now racing against time to be fit for the AFCON.

The former Liberty Professionals forward limped off with an injury while playing for Turkish top-flight side Kayserispor in their friendly against Adana Demirspor on Saturday.

The 33-year-old was replaced in the 53rd minute of the match by Kucher after clutching his thigh in what looked like a hamstring injury.

Gyan had recently recovered from an injury that kept him on the sidelines for a while.

The Ghana captain was being prepared for next week’s league match against Sivasspor as injuries have ravaged the Kayserispor squad.

Gyan’s latest injury has sparked fears at his club that the striker’s best days are now firmly behind him.

The 33-year-old striker, who played for 27 minutes in the 3-0 defeat away to Rizespor in the Super Lig before the international break was hoping to continue with his return to form.

Gyan is hoping that he can lead his national team, the Black Stars to his final AFCON appearance in June.

The Black Stars have set a target of breaking their 37-year wait for an AFCON title after last winning it in 1982.

The much-anticipated tournament will kick off June 21 to July 19 in Egypt.