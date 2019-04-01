Black Stars Players Must Insists On Their Winning Bonuses Before They Play - Sam Johnson

A former Ghanaian international, Sam Johnson has called on the Black Stars players to insist on what is due them from the authorities before they feature for the national team but cautioned the players to produce good results when they are paid the amount.

According to the former Hearts of Oak defender, he fully supports the idea of players demanding for their monies even before they play in any tournament.

Johnson cited an instance of how they were subjected to hunger and made to play with empty stomachs when they went to similar competitions in the 1990s with the hope of getting their monies after the tourney but were never given anything.

"As for money, I support it fully, they should take their monies before anything, look, they have robbed us for long and the young ones have learnt from it," he told Angel TV. "The young ones have seen what they did to us, and how some of us are leaving in poverty now.

"When they see you out there, people say all sort of things, that we played football for a long time, but didn't make something meaningful out of it. Meanwhile, our monies were not given to us, so as for money, I support fully," he said.

At the 2014 World Cup, there was chaos in the Black Stars camp when the players refused to play their match against Portugal in the group stage unless their appearance fees of $100,000 each was paid to them.