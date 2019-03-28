Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Football News | Mar 28, 2019

Augustine Arhinful Encourages Kwesi Appiah To Seek Additional Technical Help.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Black Stars technical team members

Former Ghana International, Augustine Arhinful has encouraged Black Stars gaffer Kwesi Appiah to seek technical people to help him notice some errors by the players that may occur during the time of play.

According to Arhinful, coaches may miss some errors committed by their players and may not see it from the bench.

“When you are down there [on the touchline], there are certain mistakes you might not notice as a coach but when you are in the stands those mistakes are easily seen,” he said on Asempa FM.

He therefore suggested to Kwesi Appiah to get technical people to be in the stands to notify him of such errors.

“The coach can request for such technical people to be in the stands to give him feedbacks but it is up to the person [Kwesi Appiah] who needs that help to voice it out.”

Ghana have qualified for her 22nd appearance in the AFCON competition winning it four times.

