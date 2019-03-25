Black Stars Must Improve Before AFCON 2019 – Coach Damba

Former goalkeeper for the senior national team, Abubakari Damba has indicated that the Black Stars must improve before making their way to Egypt in June for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Damba’s comment comes on the back of genuine concerns raised by Ghanaians about the unconvincing performance of the team in their last qualifying group match against Kenya over the weekend.

According to the ex-Black Stars goalie, the performance of the team in that 1-0 victory over the Kenyans does not correspond with the quality of players we have. He believes that even though they team should be congratulated for their efforts, it is also important to ensure they improve as they prepare for the AFCON tournament.

“In football you are as good as your performance on the pitch. You can’t in any way give an excuse to underperform in a game and be expected to be taken serious by your manager. I must say in all various department, yes we have good players undoubtedly but in terms of team work, cohesion, being responsible and playing their roles well I think it was not too satisfactory”, Coach Damba shared.

He continued “I must say yes congratulations to the Black Stars but truth be told if we want to remain competitive, if we want to be taken seriously then we need to up our game. This is not the Black Stars that we expect to see. They have to perform much better. They look very ordinary for my liking and as much as we saw most of the ball, but this is not Black Stars proper performance that we want to see in the AFCON”.

Meanwhile Ghana has been seeded in Pot 1 ahead of the draw for the tournament which will be held in Egypt on April 12.