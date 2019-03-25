SHOCKING: Ibrahim Tanko Reveals How Ghana Escaped Plane Crash Ahead Of Gabon Return Leg

Head coach of the Black Meteors, Ibrahim Tanko has revealed how they escaped a plane crash during their trip to Gabon ahead of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

On Sunday evening, news emerged that Ghana's U-23 side had escaped a scary moment after their flight failed to land in Gabon on arrival.

Reports say the Askyy Airline which was carrying 33 Ghanaian contingent encountered a problem while trying to land upon its arrival in Gabon as the flight hovered over the airport for two hours due to bad weather.

In the wake of the scary moment, the pilot was forced to move to Cameroon for a safe landing while waiting for a message from Gabon before returning.

The contingent spent an extra hour at the airport in Douala before finally returning to Gabon where they were able to land safely in their second attempt.

“We arrived in Gabon safely but very scary. We were in the sky for almost two hours but couldn’t land because of bad weather and had to go to Douala, Cameroon instead of Libreville, Gabon and wait for more than one hour, before trying again. Thank God for travelling mercy. We are now in our hotel,” Ibrahim Tanko narrated to Footballmadeinghana.com

The West African side will square off against Gabon in the second leg on Tuesday, March 26, to determine who will qualify for the 2019 U23 AFCON.

The Black Meteors are overwhelming favourites to pick the sole ticket to the competition following their 4-0 victory over their opponents in the first leg clash in Accra on Saturday.