Many People Didn't Believe In kotoko Doing well In The Confederations Cup -- Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goal keeper, Felix Annan has disclosed the lack of faith people had in Kotoko when they decided to partake in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently in the CAF Confederations Cup and are on the verge of progressing or getting knocked out depending on the result of the game against Zesco United on Sunday.

Kotoko have been impressive so far in the Confederations Cup despite lack of active football in the country.

According to Felix Annan, Kotoko has gone beyond the expectations of people.

"I would give our performance so far 8/10. The playing body has done a great job so far because prior to this campaign many did not believe in our abilities largely due to lack of competitive football on the Ghanaian domestic front. It’s been a great journey and we are looking beyond Zesco to extend our continued stay in the competition," he told cafonline.com.

"Team work, unity, determination and self-belief is our secret weapon. We have enough qualities in all departments of the team. I’m optimistic that the best is yet to come from Asante Kotoko this season.

"It is a 100 percent fact that Asante Kotoko is the greatest club in Ghana, and there is no doubt about it. They have an amazing history in African football and many players will love to associate themselves with the Club once upon a time in their careers. I love the club with all my heart. I want to win as many trophies as possible whilst I am here with Kotoko because that is what you will be remembered for," he added.