Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
22 minutes ago | CAF Confederation Cup

Many People Didn't Believe In kotoko Doing well In The Confederations Cup -- Felix Annan

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Felix Annan
Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goal keeper, Felix Annan has disclosed the lack of faith people had in Kotoko when they decided to partake in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently in the CAF Confederations Cup and are on the verge of progressing or getting knocked out depending on the result of the game against Zesco United on Sunday.

Kotoko have been impressive so far in the Confederations Cup despite lack of active football in the country.

According to Felix Annan, Kotoko has gone beyond the expectations of people.

"I would give our performance so far 8/10. The playing body has done a great job so far because prior to this campaign many did not believe in our abilities largely due to lack of competitive football on the Ghanaian domestic front. It’s been a great journey and we are looking beyond Zesco to extend our continued stay in the competition," he told cafonline.com.

"Team work, unity, determination and self-belief is our secret weapon. We have enough qualities in all departments of the team. I’m optimistic that the best is yet to come from Asante Kotoko this season.

"It is a 100 percent fact that Asante Kotoko is the greatest club in Ghana, and there is no doubt about it. They have an amazing history in African football and many players will love to associate themselves with the Club once upon a time in their careers. I love the club with all my heart. I want to win as many trophies as possible whilst I am here with Kotoko because that is what you will be remembered for," he added.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
CAF Confederation Cup
Powered By Modern Ghana
Felix Annan Eyeing Egypt AFCON 2019 -- Felix Annan
CAF CC: We Will Beat Zesco To Seal Qualification -- Felix Annan
CAF CC: Normalization Committee Offers Kotoko $30,000 Support
CAF CC; C.K. Akunnor Has Done Extremely Well In Handling Kotoko -- J.E.A. Sarpong
TOP STORIES

Earthquake Can Strike Without A Warning—GhISEP

1 hour ago

'NPP Militia Group' Drags Mannaseh, Multimedia To Court

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line