Twellium  Foundation Inspires Boxers In Tamale

Twellium Foundation, a subsidiary of Twellium Industries Limited has taken boxing in the north a notch higher.

The Foundation which seeks to changing lives in communities rewarded boxers in the maiden McDan Amateur Boxing series with special cash prizes and products of Twellium Industries.

And to Mr. Ali Ajami, Director of Marketing at Twellium, the gesture was to support boxing in the Region.

He told the media the region has the potential of raising quality boxers but has been deprived of the sport, hence their coming on board to support the McDan Foundation.

"The region has been deprived of a sport that has the potential to produce more champions for Ghana. Of course, it falls in line with the Foundation's desire to see more lives transformed, we want to inspire and encourage boxing in this part of the country.

...I am enthused and glad about the display of boxing skills. It's been an amazing evening. Alhaji Bilal, our Tamale manager is equally impressed and we promise to keep supporting boxing in the north till we get the desired results."

In all, eleven bouts were witnessed, with the Elisha Mensah-Joseph Atsu Mensah, Emmanuel Mawuli-Emmanuel Commodore and Amadu Mohammed-Theophilus Amarquaye juvenile bouts ending in stalemates as per rules of the sport.

Mohammed Fuseni, Sule Mohammed, Abraham Mensah, Moses Adjei, Mohammed Aryettey, Africanus Neequaye, Gabriel Coffie and Akai Nettey emerged winners in the elite category.

It was Mohammed Ayittey, who left the Jubilee Park as the overall best boxer.