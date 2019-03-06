Kwabena Yeboah Wants CK Akunnor To Be Black Stars Next Coach

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG], Kwabena Yeboah says C.K. Akonnor must be named the Black Stars coach after Kwasi Appiah.

According to him, the Asante Kotoko gaffer’s technical and tactical competence are apt enough to make him the head coach of Ghana’s senior national team.

“He’s good enough to handle the national team,” he told Class FM.

“I don’t know what C.K requires again to be able to handle the national team.

“He’s the reason I think we don’t need any expatriate coach to handle the national team.

“I think Kwasi Appiah is good enough but if at a point Kwasi feels that he needs to exit, we still have C.K Akonnor to take over.

“So far, I think that he has been brilliant,” Kwabena Yeboah added.

C.K Akonnor, a former captain of the national team has been lauded for his impressive spell at Kotoko so far.

His latest victory was a 3-0 win at home over Nkana FC in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup over the weekend.

He will lead Kotoko in the CAF Confederations Cup game against Al Hilal on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.