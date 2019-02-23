Mybet.africa urge Ghanaians to support Kotoko against Nkana FC in CAF Confed Cup Match

Bookmaker mybet.africa have a message for all Ghanaians to rally their support behind Kumasi Asante Kotoko in Sunday’s match against Nkana FC in faraway Zambia to brighten their chances of reaching the knockout stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Mybet.africa is offering a tenpercent stake refund on all Kotoko winner bet to the numerous fans in support of Kotoko to reach the knockout stage – single bets only.

As the only Ghanaian team in this year’s competition, mybet.africa is edging all football loving Ghanaians to rally massively their support behindKotoko to keep the flag of Ghana high in Africa again by ensuring qualification.

Mybet.africa believes Kotoko can make it as they did against Conton Sports Club some weeks ago and make the return leg a mere formality, as they have a formidable home record.

Mybet.africa is solidly behind Kotoko to progress to the next stage.