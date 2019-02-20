Former IBF Champion Joshua Clottey Makes A Return On Box Office – Independence Rumble Bill

Former world champion, Joshua 'Grandmaster' Clottey returns for a first fight in Ghana since a unanimous decision win over Ayitey Powers in December 2002 when he takes on 26 year old Mfaume Mfaume of Tanzania on the Box Office Sports Promotions' Independence Week Rumble headlined by the Ghana lightweight championship rematch between the champ, Sherif 'One Time' Quaye and fans favourite Michael Ansah aka Bullet

A Press Conference was held at the head Office of Multichoice (Dstv) in Accra Ghana to inform the media about preparations and the boxers on the bill.

Former IBF Champion Joshua ‘The Hitter’ Clottey will mount the ring to face an opponent from Tanzania named MFuame Mfuame in an International Super Welter Contest 10 ×3.

Joshua Clottey said he is not fighting for money but for the love of his country and the game of boxing, and most of all the promoter of the fight Mr Alex Ntiamoah Boakye who has indeed helped to raise boxing in Ghana.

Micheal ‘One Bullet’ Ansah has vowed to stop Sheriff Quaye in either Round of 4 or 5 in the twelve rounder for the Ghana National Lighweight Championship.

On the other hand Sheriff ‘OneTime’ Quaye says he is going to discipline his opponent, Bullet.

There are other interesting bouts on the bill, but the match of the day which is going to pull the crowd to the Bukom Boxing Arena is Michael 'One Bullet' Ansah against Sheriff Quaye, the stylist boxer with a great future at the Bukom Boxing Arena on 8 March, 2019.