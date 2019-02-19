Supercopa de Espana: New Four-Team Tournament Set To Be Played Abroad

The Supercopa de Espana - Spain's version of the Community Shield - is set to take on a four-team format and be played abroad.

The 2018 edition between Barcelona and Sevilla was played as a one-off game in Morocco, having previously been staged over two legs in Spain.

The new proposal would see the Copa del Rey finalists and top two in La Liga meet in a four-team tournament.

Spanish football bosses hope the new format would generate more interest.

"In this way, we get the brand of the Spanish clubs to participate in a more important way," added Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales.

RFEF bosses want to stage the first tournament this year before the start of the domestic season, though the proposals have yet to be approved.

Plans to play Girona's home fixture against Barcelona last month in Miami were abandoned, despite La Liga signing a deal to play one fixture per season in the US.

The RFEF and players' union (AFE) were among those who objected to the move.