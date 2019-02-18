Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
45 minutes ago | Football News

2019 AFCON: Kenya Name Squad For Ghana Clash Next Month

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2019 AFCON: Kenya Name Squad For Ghana Clash Next Month

The Harambee Stars of Kenya has named a 25 man squad for the qualifiers against Ghana next month at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Go Mahia’s striker and Kenya’s all-time top scorer Dennis Oliech have been dropped in favour of youngsters like Allan Wanga, Sydney Lokale, David Juma and Piston Mutamba.

Migne will work with this provisional squad for their African Nations Championships (CHAN) qualifier against Burundi on a yet-to-be-named date.

The Black Stars will host Kenya next month in their final group game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers.

Both nations have qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Egypt in June.

Kenya squad:
Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari)

Defenders: Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), Michael Kibwage (KCB), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United);

Midfielders: Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United), John Avire (Sofapaka), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Teddy Osok (Wazito FC), Whyonne Isuza (AFC Leopards), Jafari Owiti (AFC Leopards), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari);

Forwards: Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka), Allan Wanga (Kakamega HomeBoyz) and David Juma (Tusker).

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
CK Akunnor Implore Kotoko Supporters To Help End Songne Yacouba's Goal Drought
Songne Yacouba's Struggle Has Nothing To Do With Black Magic - George Amoako
Dr Kyei Is Building An 'Empire' - Kotoko CEO
Sanchez Will Improve With A Goal – Solskjaer
TOP STORIES

Ghana Maritime Boss Resigns, GPHA Boss Packing For Overage I...

58 minutes ago

Landlords To Be Prosecuted For Renting To Illegal Immigrants

7 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line