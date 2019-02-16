'Hearts Ladies' Behind Songne Yacouba Struggle - Sarfo Gyamfi

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Sarfo Gyamfi claims Hearts ladies are behind Songne Yacouba’s goal drought.

TheBurkinabe forward has been struggling to find the back of the net in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup but has assisted five times.

But according to Sarfo Gyamfi, the Hearts ladies have lured the Kotoko striker to bed and cast a spell on him.

“If a player comes to the team [Kotoko] and the supporters are not able to pray hard for him, spiritually there are Hearts of Oak supporters who will work against that player," he told Asempa FM.

"Hearts of Oak have some ladies in Kumasi who are spiritually strong and will attack you with sex; so if care is not taken and you fall into their trap, that is your downfall,” he stated.

Songne Yacouba after scoring a brace as Asante Kotoko handed Hearts of Oak a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of the off-season clash dubbed “Super Two” at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium has not been able to score in any competitive game for the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko will travel to Zambia to play Nkana FC in the third group game in Group C of the CAF interclub competition.