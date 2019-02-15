Osei Agyemang Call On Kotoko Defenders To Cover Each Other

Ashanti Gold SC centre-back, Richard Osei Agyemang has charged Asante Kotoko defenders to be watchful and cover up for each other during matches.

Osei Agyemang was speaking after the Porcupine Warriors’ 2-1 victory over Zesco United on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

“I think the defense is very good. But one problem is that, when there is a mistake, they should learn how to cover for each other.

“They should learn to cover up for each especially when penetrating passes go through them.

“I think they should look at that and sort it. I hope the coach will work on that for the team,” he told Oyerepa FM after the game.

The Ashanti Gold defender also wished his former team the best of luck in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“I wish them well, just how they won today, I pray it continues when they travel to Zambia. And also to the fans, despite today being Wednesday, they came in their numbers and support the team.”