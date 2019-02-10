Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Thomas Abbey Scores First Goal For PKNP FC

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana midfielder, Thomas Abbey scored his first goal for PKNP FC in their 1-1 stalemate with Felda United in the Malaysia Super League on Sunday.

The former Hearts of Oak skipper broke the deadlock with a superb finish on the 37th minute but the visitors failed to hold on their slim lead as Felda rallied to earn a draw in the game.

The 26 year old joined the Sea Blue lads after terminating his contract with Egypt Premier League side Ismaily SC last year.

He has amassed four appearances for PKNP with a goal to his credit.

Abbey was a member of the Black Stars B team that defeated Nigeria 4-1 to clinch the 2017 WAFU Cup.

