2018 AWCON: Sherifatu Sumaila Pledges Better Finishing Against Mali

Ghana’s Black Queens will be in action on Tuesday against Mali looking to secure a place in the semi-finals of the 2018 AWCON.

The Queens already have three points in the bag, after defeating Algeria in their opening game and will book a place in the last four with a win against Mali.

Ghana was guilty of squandering numerous goal-scoring opportunities in their narrow 1-0 over the North Africans on the opening day, much to the disappointment of most fans who witnessed the game.

Queens winger Sherifatu Sumaila, who was named player of the match in the win against Algeria, admits their finishing on the opening day was not the best and has promised better output in front of goal against Mali.

“We rushed our final passes and shots against Algeria and missed a lot of good opportunities. We will work on our finishing against Mali so we can score more goals,” she said.

“Fans should come in their numbers and witness something different.”