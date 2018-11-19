Prez. Akufo Addo Challenges Black Stars To End Ghana's 36 Years Trophyless Jinx In Cameroon

HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has called on the senior national team the Black Stars of Ghana to end the country's 36 years trophyless jinx in Cameroon.

The last time the Black Stars won a trophy was in 1982 in Lybia when they defeated Algeria 3:2 on penalties.

The four-time African champions since then have struggled to win the trophy after losing to Egypt in Angola 2010 and Ivory Coast in 2015 in Equatorial Guinea in the finals of the competition.

But ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Nana Addo has urged the players to bring the trophy to Ghana.

"It been a long time we won the AFCON trophy," he told the playing body in Ethiopia.

"We won our last AFCON trophy in 1982 so let us all try and do what we can to bring the trophy home and I know we can do that.

"Kwesi Appiah is one of the famous coaches around so I wish you all good luck and always remember to hold up the flag of Ghana," he added.

Ghana defeated Ethiopia 2:0 in Addis Ababa to boost their chances of participating in the competition next year.

The win has pushed the Black Stars to the 2nd position with 6 points.