Two Thomas tries as France end losing run with win over Argentina

Teddy Thomas scored a try in each half and skipper Guilhem Guirado crossed the line too as Les Bleus recovered from going behind in the second minute to defeat Argentina 28-13 in Lille, ending a five-game losing run.

The visitors got off to the best possible start through a Ramiro Moyano try immediately after kick-off.

But Thomas scored one try after 25 minutes and another eight minutes after the interval following industrious work from centre Gaël Fickou.

Hooker Guirado sealed victory for France nine minutes from the end after he capitalised on a handling error metres from the line.

The scrappy clash also featured two Nicolas Sanchez penalties and a conversion for the Pumas and Baptiste Serin kicked thirteen points for the hosts.

It was the first victory for Les Bleus since March, when England were defeated in the Six Nations.

France's next match is against Fiji in Paris on Saturday.