Black Queens Captain Elizabeth Addo Targets World Cup Qualification

Captain of the Black Queens, Elizabeth Addo says qualifying for the World Cup in France is her sides primary objective as the Africa Women's Cup of Nations begins on Saturday.

Addo, who has represented Ghana with the junior teams at the FIFA World Cup wants to end the country's wait for another senior World Cup appearance by winning the AWCON.

"A lot of us have progressed through the junior ranks to the senior side and played in the junior World Cup," the midfielder told ESPN, "so for us, qualifying for the main World Cup will progress.'

"Naturally, we want to win the tournament because it would feel very good [to do so] at home, but we can only focus on it one game at a time," she said.

"We have come close many times so there we are not far off at all."

Ghana's last appearance at the senior Women's World Cup was in 2007 but a final three finish at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations will guarantee the team a ticket to France next year.

Ghana will face Algeria in the opening game of the AWCON 2018 on Saturday.

