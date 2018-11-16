Turkish Side Trabzonspor Unlikely To Make Caleb Ekuban Loan Deal Permanent

Trabzonspor are not interested in signing Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban on a permanent basis.

The Leeds United loanee has failed to impress the club since joining in the summer.

The 24-year-old has managed just 7 appearances for the Turkish side to make a permanent deal untenable.

According to Fanatik, Trabzonspor will not exercise their option to make the deal permanent after being left unimpressed with his performance so far.

Trabzonspor will wait till the end of the season to evaluate the output of the Ghanaian forward, who has scored once since his arrival.

With Trabzonspor reportedly having a 200k right of redemption it seems unlikely at this stage they'll activate this.

