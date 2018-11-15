Black Meteors-Togo Clash In CAF U23 Nations Cup Qualifiers Rescheduled To Dec 18

Ghana's 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo have has been postponed.

The Black Meteors were supposed to play their counterparts from Togo in the first round first leg on Friday, 16 November and the return leg in Lome the following week.

The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association wrote to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for an extension due to the hosting of the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations finals.

The Black Meteors will now host Togo on 18 December 2018 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and the second leg in Lome four days later.

The winner of this tie will face Gabon in the next round.

