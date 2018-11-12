modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Football News

Asante Kotoko To Exhibit At 2018 Soccerex USA In Miami

Ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko will mount a stand at the 2018 Soccerex which starts on Thursday in Miami.

The organizers announced confirmed via Twitter: ''Soccerex are happy to announce that @AsanteKotoko_SC will be exhibiting at #SoccerexUSA this week in Miami, November 15-16!.''

Kotoko wants to take advantage of the exhibition programme to market the club.

The Porcupine Warriors want to woo the investors and partners as the new management headed by George Amoako is determined to improve the status of the club.

In 2014, former Kotoko CEO Opoku Nti attended the Soccerex African Forum in South Africa.

Soccerex is a soccer business convention to be held in the state-of-the-art Marlins Park, the home of the Miami Marlins Major League Baseball franchise.

It will provide two days of unrivalled commercial, networking and learning opportunities for thousands of soccer business professionals.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

