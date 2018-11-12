C.K Akonnor: We Will Be Ready For The CAF Confederation Cup

Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor is confident that Asante Kotoko would be ready when the 2018/19 Confederation Cup begins later this month.

The coach, who is at a training camp with his charges at Essipong, tells asantekotokosc.com he hopes to tighten every loosed end of the side before the first preliminary round match in Kumasi on November 28, 2018.

Kotoko beat division-two side Unicorn FC 2-0 in a training match at the Essipong Stadium on Sunday, in a game that both sides paraded different sets for each half.

The first half ended in a barren draw before Martin Antwi and Jordan Opoku won it for the Porcupine Warriors in the second.

The friendly is the first for the side at Essipong, and it comes ahead of a clash against Premier League giants, Medeama FC, at the Essipong Stadium on Wednesday and an international friendly against Togo's Championnat National leaders, Gomido FC.

"It was very good that we played this game, " said Akonnor. "It’s clear for me as a coach that the second game was a little bit better."

"We should be ready for the Confederation Cup game. From what we have seen today, we should do 20 to 30 percent more against Medeama, and then improve more on Sunday against the Togolese club".

"We need to improve in certain areas of the game. I am very hopeful that we would see that on Wednesday, and see the way forward against the Togolese team next Sunday, before the Confederation Cup match itself."

"We have had time to discuss the way forward with the players; how to play with the ball, without the ball and how to move. On the video analyses of our training sessions and games, it seems clear that they understand. It means that we have to work more on the field to exercise, and patiently things would improve".