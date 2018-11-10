modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
55 minutes ago | Football News

Asante Kotoko Reveal CAFCC Programme

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Asante Kotoko Reveal CAFCC Programme

Management has released a litany of events to herald the first preliminary round match of the Confederation Cup slated for November 28, 2018.

The Porcupines Warriors begin their Africa campaign in Kumasi against a yet-to-be-named side from Cameroon, and preparations for the duel have reached high gear at both the playing body and management levels.

Asante Kotoko would play against Premier League giants Medeama at the Essipong Stadium as part of their 10-day training camp in the Western Region on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

The team would return to Kumasi two days later, and play Togo's Championnat National leaders Gomido FC at the Baba Yara Stadium in an international friendly on Sunday, November 18, this year.

Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor and his charges would move to camp on Monday, November 19, 2018, and remain there until November 24, this year.

Management would launch the African Cup Campaign, the club's new bus, and kits from Portuguese sportswear manufacturers, Strike, at the Sports Hotel at 11 AM on November 20, 2018.

The team would be training at the Baba Yara Stadium between November 25, 2018, to November 27, 2018, ahead of the Confederation Cup game on Wednesday 28, 2018.

Tickets for the CAF game would go for GHc20 at the Popular Stand and Centre Line and GHc50 at the VIP.

source: asanteKotokosc.com

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor
VIDEO NEWS HEADLINES
🇺🇸 🎵 Aretha Franklin funeral: Stars honour ‘queen of soul’ | Al Jazeera English
🇺🇸 🎵 Aretha Franklin funeral: Stars honour ‘queen of soul’ | Al Jazeera English
Brazilian politician stabbed: Bolsonaro
Brazilian politician stabbed: Bolsonaro "may benefit from a martyr effect"
Tech Talk - News Desk on Joy News (8-6-18)
Tech Talk - News Desk on Joy News (8-6-18)
ICC orders interim release of DR Congo warlord Bemba
ICC orders interim release of DR Congo warlord Bemba
Kantanka hints of future partnerships with Volkswagen
Kantanka hints of future partnerships with Volkswagen
🇮🇩 Indonesia troops deployed to clean one of world's dirtiest rivers | Al Jazeera English
🇮🇩 Indonesia troops deployed to clean one of world's dirtiest rivers | Al Jazeera English
Sanitation in Ghana - The Pulse on JoyNews (20-6-18)
Sanitation in Ghana - The Pulse on JoyNews (20-6-18)
Uganda: Bobi Wine detention
Uganda: Bobi Wine detention

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1a difference will make a difference

By: lawrence quot-img-1
body-container-line