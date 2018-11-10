Ghana defender Harrison Afful has heaped praises on his former club Esperance De Tunis after their CAF Champions League triumph on Friday night. The Tunisian...
Harrison Afful Hails Esperance Triumph In CAF Champions League Over Al Ahly
Ghana defender Harrison Afful has heaped praises on his former club Esperance De Tunis after their CAF Champions League triumph on Friday night.
The Tunisian giants overturned a 3-1 deficit to beat record champions Al Ahly 3-0 at the Stade de Raddes in Tunisia to win their third champions league title.
Saad Bguir was the unlikely two-goal hero as Esperance of Tunisia defeated Egyptian side Al Ahly.
The 24-year-old midfielder, a reserve for most of the campaign, only started in the second leg of the final because of Franck Kom's suspension.
Anice Badri completed the scoring to give Esperance a 4-3 aggregate victory.
Harrison Afful, who was a part of the team that won the 2011 edition of the competition, took to Twitter to congratulate his former side.