Harrison Afful Hails Esperance Triumph In CAF Champions League Over Al Ahly

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Ghana defender Harrison Afful has heaped praises on his former club Esperance De Tunis after their CAF Champions League triumph on Friday night.

The Tunisian giants overturned a 3-1 deficit to beat record champions Al Ahly 3-0 at the Stade de Raddes in Tunisia to win their third champions league title.

Saad Bguir was the unlikely two-goal hero as Esperance of Tunisia defeated Egyptian side Al Ahly.

The 24-year-old midfielder, a reserve for most of the campaign, only started in the second leg of the final because of Franck Kom's suspension.

Anice Badri completed the scoring to give Esperance a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Harrison Afful, who was a part of the team that won the 2011 edition of the competition, took to Twitter to congratulate his former side.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor
