Elvis Manu Strike Not Enough As Akhisar Genclik Spor Exit Europa League

Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu was on target for Akhisar Genclik Spor in their 3-2 defeat to Sevilla at the xx Stadium on Thursday night.

The Spanish giants were handed the lead in the 12th minute of the game through Nolito before Luis Muriel extended their advantage in the 38th minute.

But the struggling Turkish side were given a life-line on the 52nd minute with a brilliant strike on the edge of the area.

Ayik Onur restored parity for Akhisar in the 78th minute but the home crowd hearts were shattered ten minutes later after Ever Banega scored from the spot to hand Sevilla the maximum three points, which eventually eliminated Akhisar who have recorded no point from four games and are occupying the foot of the log.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com